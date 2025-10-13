Her mother being killed in the bushes without anyone ever being held accountable was Mary’s first exposure to the absence of justice in South Sudan.

Being raped by young men in her community at 12 years old, her second.

As one of five children, Mary’s early childhood came with challenges common for South Sudan, but was what she describes as “happy overall”.

With the absence of her father, a soldier, her mother became a charcoal business owner, heading to the bushes each day to collect firewood to sell at the local market.

Until one day, she didn’t come back.

This tragic loss left Mary and her siblings responsible for taking care of their own destiny.

And they did. Balancing school and survival, they supported each other to the best of their abilities.

One evening, Mary decided to forget her struggles and head to a traditional dance party at a local market where she was overwhelmed by a group of young men, leaving her severely injured and unable to continue working.

A challenge that persists up to this day.

Eleven years later, at age 23, she still cannot lift heavy items, making her incapable of carrying out basic tasks, like collecting water or firewood.

After the incident, her father returned, determined to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The first traditional court acknowledged the injuries but was ambivalent about the incident itself in the face of the main defendant’s denials.

Still, the family received three cows as compensation.

Until a spiritual leader was called in by the defendant to review the case and ruled that Mary and her family must return the compensation and apologize to the alleged perpetrator.

Shattered but still determined, Mary remembers her father’s words:

“One day, someone will bring justice to this case.”

Those words have finally come true.

Earlier this year, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) supported the deployment of a mobile court to Leer, an area that has had no permanent judges since the civil war in 2013.

After hearing about it on radio, now married Mary and her husband decided to submit her case. There were two reasons: getting justice and building a better future.

Following two miscarriages, caused by her persisting injuries, which require special and expensive care during pregnancy, she wanted her third pregnancy to be successful.

To reclaim at least some of the opportunities that were taken from her.

After hearing her case, the judges ruled in her favor, convicting the perpetrator to five years in prison and payment of any treatments necessary for a safe delivery of her next child.

“Something inside of me changed after the verdict. Suddenly, I had this feeling that I am human, I matter, and that bad things are not just supposed to happen to me.”

In fact, the best thing ever has happened.

Mary now has a healthy baby and a future to look forward to.