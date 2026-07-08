Hyatt (www.Hyatt.com) announced today that Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom is expected to open in late 2027 following the signing of a management agreement between a Hyatt affiliate and an affiliate of Albwardy Investments LLC. Located in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, home to the world-famous waterfall of the same name, the hotel will become the second Hyatt branded hotel in the country.

Originally built in 1966 and redeveloped in 1999, the property will undergo an extensive renovation and design transformation in line with the Grand Hyatt brand, creating a captivating destination within a destination that celebrates both the iconic and intimate moments through thoughtful details and grand experiences. The hotel will give World of Hyatt members and guests the opportunity to visit and stay in another renowned leisure travel destination. Upon opening as Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom, World of Hyatt members will be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt benefits.

Nestled in the heart of Victoria Falls, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and locally known as Mosi-oa-Tunya or “The Smoke That Thunders”, the future Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom will offer a distinctive gateway to one of the world’s most iconic destinations. The location of the hotel will place guests within a vibrant and compact tourism hub, with only a five-minute walk to the Victoria Falls rainforest and easy access to regional safari circuits, guided tours, restaurants and cultural experiences.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Albwardy Investments to bring the Grand Hyatt brand to Victoria Falls,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, Regional Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “With its landmark location just moments from the Victoria Falls rainforest, this property represents a truly exceptional setting. This signing marks a significant milestone in Hyatt’s continued expansion across Africa, reinforcing our commitment on growing our brand presence in the region and providing World of Hyatt members more travel choice in inspiring destinations.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Hyatt on plans to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand to Victoria Falls,” said Mr. Ali Albwardy, Chairman, Albwardy Investments. “As one of the destination’s most established hospitality landmarks for more than 60 years, the property holds significant heritage and potential within Zimbabwe. Through its transformation under the Grand Hyatt brand, and with plans to reopen in late 2027, we aim to create an elevated hospitality experience that celebrates the culture, energy and significance of Victoria Falls, further reinforcing our commitment to Africa’s hospitality sector.”

The property is expected to feature 245 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms and an extensive range of facilities, including 1,800 sqm (19,375 sq ft) of meeting and event space, three dining venues, a spa and fitness center and a grand lobby lounge. The hotel will offer a dynamic mix of culinary, leisure and wellness experiences along with welcoming service that creates an elevated experience for all guests. As the closest hotel to the entrance of the Victoria Falls national park on the Zimbabwean side of the border, the property is ideally located near the area’s key attractions. It is also a short 20-minute drive from Victoria Falls International Airport, making it well suited for leisure, events and business travellers alike.

To learn more about Hyatt, visit www.Hyatt.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chloe Duncan

Hyatt – Middle East&Africa

Chloe.duncan@hyatt.com

About Grand Hyatt:

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities.

For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit www.GrandHyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4vVj8SG), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4vSYCCc) and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts&Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness&Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts&Spas, Dreams® Resorts&Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels&Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels&Resorts, Alua Hotels&Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts&Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr&Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services.

For more information, please visit www.Hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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