“Our village was peaceful until these armed men appeared, sowing terror and death,” Aicha* told UNFPA, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, recalling a night three years ago when her village was attacked.

"They slaughtered two men, right in front of me,” she said. “"We fled, leaving everything behind.”

Aicha and their four children found safety at a displacement camp in Fotokol, a town in the Far North region of Cameroon. But last month, they were uprooted again.

The start of the rainy season was accompanied by massive flooding, a crisis afflicting the wider region. Dozens of Cameroonians have died and tens of thousands have been displaced.

"Our farm, our last hope, was submerged and drowned in the floods," Aicha said.

Heightening her fear was the fact that Aicha was nearing the end of her fifth pregnancy.

"I was so scared for the baby in my womb and for myself.”

Climate crisis, conflict

Crises are all too common in Cameroon, a country beset by separatist violence, militant groups and escalating climate-related disasters.

The country is considered one of the most vulnerable in the world to climate change, with temperature increases and communities increasingly exposed to drought, flooding, landslides and more.

To meet the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls, particularly those facing displacement and insecurity, UNFPA has deployed midwives and social workers to service vulnerable communities.

Since the start of 2024, some 198,000 people have received services designed to prevent and respond to gender-based violence – which is known to increase in times of conflict, stress and trauma.

Additionally, some 55,000 people have received access to sexual and reproductive healthcare – including Aicha.

Shortly after being displaced for the second time, Aicha was able to give birth under the care of a midwife.

Her baby “was born surrounded by care”, Aicha said, “when I had nothing – no money, no possessions.”

Shortage in humanitarian funds

In addition to receiving quality maternal care, Aicha also received a “baby box” kit, containing essential items for newborns, including clothes, towels, toiletries and diapers.

"Access to maternal healthcare is crucial,” said Leila, the midwife who assisted Aicha. “We strive to provide women with the services they need for a safe delivery, even in the most difficult circumstances."

Despite the growing humanitarian needs in Cameroon, UNFPA faces a critical funding gap. Currently, only 30 percent of the needed funds for humanitarian operations have been secured.

Next month, UNFPA and other United Nations agencies, as well as leaders from around the world, will convene for a global conference on climate change. Advocates are urging participants to prioritize the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls displaced by recurring climate-related catastrophes.