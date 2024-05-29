HUBX, LLC, the first anonymous B2B marketplace in Africa, the Middle East and globally, proudly announces its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), one of the continent's largest technology trade shows, which will be held from May 29 to 31, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

“We are thrilled to announce our participation in GITEX Africa 2024,” exclaimed Vlad Galkin, Co-Founder of HUBX, LLC. “With HUBX’s online marketplace generating sales in over 110 countries, GITEX Africa provides us a unique opportunity to showcase our dynamic marketplace and diverse product offering to a global audience, while also offering us a chance to meet with our valued business partners, suppliers, and customers.”

We invite GITEX Africa participants to visit us at Stand 6E-3 in Hall 5 to discover how HUBX can help businesses meet their technology needs. Seasoned experts from HUBX will be available to provide insights and solutions to help our business partners thrive in the digital age.

For media enquiries please contact:

jaime@hubx.com

Follow us:

http://www.HUBX.com

About HUBX, LLC:

HUBX is the first anonymous B2B global marketplace platform for the secondary distribution of laptops, computers, mobile devices, gaming products, audio products, and related consumer electronics industry by empowering manufacturers, brands, and distributors to sell anonymously to qualified worldwide buyers worldwide. Co-Founded by Vlad Galkin and Derek Wall, the Company aims to improve the fragmented and costly secondary distribution industry that has left manufacturers without a distribution channel for their excess, end of life or factory refurbished inventory. HUBX is designed to act as a formal secondary distribution channel, providing vendors' cutting-edge marketplace technology to enhance and grow their business while offering global buyers access to an exclusive collection of products below customary wholesale prices. Learn more at www.HUBX.com.