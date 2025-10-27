As the first female African pediatric surgeon to volunteer with Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org), Dr. Justina Seyi-Olajide is breaking barriers and making history. Not only does she deliver life-changing surgeries, she also challenges the status quo of surgical care across West Africa.

A bold and brilliant pediatric surgeon from Nigeria, Dr. Seyi-Olajide brings more than 13 years of experience to the Global Mercy™, the world’s largest civilian hospital ship. Serving alongside the crew in Sierra Leone, a country with only one pediatric surgical specialist serving its entire population (https://apo-opa.co/47mPg6r), she was determined to help close the massive gap in access to surgical care.

Trained in Nigeria, she earned her medical degree from Ahmadu Bello University and completed her surgical training at Lagos University Teaching Hospital. A fellow of both the West African College of Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. and fellowship in Montreal, proof that her commitment to excellence knows no borders.

“Coming from a low- or middle-income country isn’t a reason to stay on the sidelines,” says Dr. Seyji-Olajide. “I should be part of the project. I want to be part of the change that’s happening.”As a practicing surgeon in Nigeria, she knows firsthand the desperate need for surgical care across West Africa. As a pediatric specialist, she knows which of those lives she has been called to transform personally.

"About 40 to 45% of the population in most sub-Saharan African countries are children under 15 years," she cited.

Dr. Seyi-Olajide’s days on board the Global Mercy are packed, from early morning rounds and operations to late-night check-ins with recovering patients. She describes an experience that many might consider too demanding as both deeply rewarding and uniquely fulfilling.

“It’s not just about treating the patient,” she elaborated. “It’s about caring for the whole person. That’s what happens here.”

Driven by her passion for making tangible differences in the lives of the children she loves, Dr. Seyi-Olajide credits the potential impact of pediatric surgery as what drew her to the field. “When a child arrives for surgery, we do everything we can, and, when that child walks out healthy again, the joy on the parents’ faces says it all,” she said with a smile.

Beyond the operating room, her influence extends into global surgery research. She recently led a landmark systematic review of congenital anomalies screening methods in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) (https://apo-opa.co/4oFr9Hj),which identified practical solutions to improve early diagnosis and treatment.

By combining clinical excellence, academic leadership, and a deep compassion for the underserved, Dr. Seyi-Olajide is doing her part every day to help reshape the future of pediatric surgery in Africa. And, as a result, the lives of Africa’s children.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.