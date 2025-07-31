Customer expectations are evolving, and businesses must keep pace to stay competitive. The Customer Experience Africa Summit (CEM), hosted by Vuka Group (www.WeAreVUKA.com) on 12 – 14 August 2025 at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, is set to be a defining moment for the industry. CEM Africa is where customer experience leaders meet to explore industry shifts, solve pressing CX challenges, and innovate solutions that create measurable business impact. Featuring impactful presentations and workshops led by CX leaders like Zendesk, Cisco and CX Experts, this event will unpack the transformative role of AI and other innovations in reshaping customer engagement.

Here’s why the summit is a must-attend for anyone looking to lead in the CX space.

AI: The Engine of CX Transformation

Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword, it’s a cornerstone of modern customer experience. Delegates will be treated to an exciting keynote, delivered by Ahmad Zureiki, Director of Cisco Collaboration Business for MEA. Titled “Driving Business Success: AI’s Role in Redefining Customer Experience,” Zureiki’s session will explore what it truly takes to unlock AI’s potential for reimagining customer interactions and driving enterprise success. Moving beyond hype to practical applications, Cisco’s insights will set the stage for a summit focused on actionable strategies.

This theme of AI-driven transformation runs through the summit’s workshops. For example, Zendesk’s James Stubbs and Matt Harman will lead “Beyond Bots: AI at Every Stage of the Customer Journey,” a 60-minute interactive session. This workshop will showcase how Zendesk AI enhances self-service resolutions, empowers agents with real-time insights, and streamlines contact centre workflows. Through practical examples, attendees will learn how to embed AI to tackle complex issues, boost productivity, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

Practical Strategies for Exceptional CX

Delivering outstanding customer experiences requires more than technology, it demands strategy and execution. The summit’s workshops address this head-on. One session, “Practical Insights on Delivering a Great Customer Experience,” will explore how organizations can blend proactive engagement, digital channels, and AI-driven solutions to achieve meaningful outcomes. Attendees will tackle key challenges, such as where to begin and how to prioritise, to create CX strategies that drive results.

Another workshop, “Delivering Great CX from Within: Enhancing Employee Experiences with AI,” highlights the critical link between employee empowerment and customer satisfaction. This session will demonstrate how AI can streamline workflows for customer-facing teams, enabling agents and supervisors to deliver better experiences with greater efficiency. By focusing on employee experience, organisations can create a ripple effect that transforms customer interactions.

Learning from AI’s Real-World Impact

As AI reshapes CX, real-world lessons are invaluable. The workshop “Realisation of AI in the Customer Experience Domain – Lessons Learnt So Far” will delve into the evolving landscape of AI adoption. This session will cover trends, challenges, and insights from early adopters, offering practical guidance for organizations at any stage of their AI journey. Whether you’re just starting or refining existing strategies, this workshop will help you avoid common pitfalls and embrace sustainable AI adoption.

Why CEM Africa Summit Matters

The stakes for CX are higher than ever. A recent study by PwC found that 73% of consumers prioritise experience over price, making CX a key driver of loyalty and revenue. The CEM Africa Summit addresses this reality by bringing together industry leaders like Cisco and Zendesk to share actionable insights. As Terry Southam, Group Director: Retail at Vuka Group, notes: “CEM Africa is a catalyst for redefining how businesses connect with customers. By bringing together visionaries like Cisco’s Ahmad Zureiki and Zendesk’s James Stubbs and Matt Harman, we are equipping attendees with the tools to lead in CX innovation.”

Looking Ahead

CEM Africa Summit, taking place at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, is more than an event, it is a glimpse into the future of customer experience. By spotlighting AI’s transformative power, practical CX strategies, and real-world lessons, the summit will inspire and empower professionals to drive meaningful change.

