Any small business owner will tell you – time is a precious, and finite resource. Not having enough of it, is often one of the biggest stumbling blocks to achieving optimum business growth.

African business owners are adopting technologies that make their lives easier and give them more time to focus on customer service and new orders. Many work long hours, tackling operational and administrative tasks after the workday ends. That steals time from family, friends, and self-care.

The Canon PIXMA G series printers were designed with both home and office users in mind. Achieving an impressive 85% average saving on the total cost of ownership versus the top 10 laser and inkjet printers, these continuous ink printers are dependable, deliver quality results at low cost, and incorporate user-friendly features to ensure a flawless printing experience.

When combined with Canon’s Print Hub, your first point of call to find a fountain of knowledge to make the most from your Canon printer, your imagination is the only limitation to achieving increased creativity, productivity and realigning your operations at home and at work to give you back precious time, every day.

Choosing Efficiency and Greater Productivity to Fuel Growth

Mark Henrietta Ogochukwu (https://bit.ly/3P8MfLQ), a cake baker and food blogger from Lagos, Nigeria, creates masterpieces worthy of a coffee-table book. Her sumptuous creations require hard work, creativity, and long hours. It requires patience and fewer distractions. “We're always looking for ways to save time and improve our processes,” she explains.

Her team wasted a lot of time coordinating and outsourcing their printing needs. High volume printing costs, such as cake baking instruction manuals for her classes and workshops, hurt the business's profitability. Urgent client requests with printing components were difficult to accept, which meant turning away business, something you never want to do in your growth phase.

Rather than battling the Lagos traffic and relying on printing vendors who were expensive and didn’t always understand the urgency of the jobs, Ogochukwu decided to bring her printing in-house and it has made a tangible difference to her business. “For any growing business like mine, there comes a point when you have to carefully invest in amenities that will nurture the growth by making the business more agile.”

“We chose the Canon Pixma G3411 printer, and it has been a blessing in many ways for my business as we no longer need to run around to get our prints outsourced. It has also provided lucrative benefits such as high-volume printing, impeccable quality, and lower costs. Any of us can connect to the printer, from anywhere, through Canon’s printing app which allows us to be even more efficient and productive.”

High on Performance, Low on Budget

The Campus Sports Club has grown significantly since it opened in 2014. What began as a few football courts and competitions has expanded to serve children and adults. Members can learn martial arts, gymnastics, basketball, football, and more, and the club offers birthday parties, edutainment workshops, and summer camps. Abdelhakim El Arjoun's vision as a director in 2016 led to the club's growth.

Every business owner wants growth, but it comes with obstacles. El Arjoun's operational and administrative duties increased. It also required printing receipts of vendor quotes, invoices, cheques, and new equipment instructions, children's absence charts for each activity and sport session, program schedules, invitations, policy and internal regulatory documents, business plans, wage slips, and more. The club initially invested in a printer from another leading company, however it did not yield beneficial results when it came to the print quality or cost-savings. The club still faced issues with color-printing and had to resort to printing its letterheads with another printing-provider which became an expensive activity as the club intensified its offerings rather quickly.

El Arjoun realized that besides the ability to print quickly in black and white, and color, in high volume one of his key requirements really was to get solid in-store advice and reliable after-sales service. In June 2021, the Canon Pixma G3411 printer caught his eye, and it has been meeting the club’s requirements ever since. The integrated ink-tanks along with the hybrid-ink system allows for maximum printing productivity while the smart connectivity feature with Canon printing app allows ease of use to the employees without being tied to their desktops or laptops for printing.

Achieving work and life balance

While businesses are increasing their reliance on powerful in-house printers, there has also an uptake in the demand for at-home printers capable of handling schoolwork, and work-from home requirements.

Asma Mekni (https://bit.ly/3BOFjkg) is a mother and content creator who juggles work and family. Bloggers spend hours perfecting their content to match their audiences' tastes and researching trending topics. Young mothers lack time. To strike a balance, I had to find ways to keep my child engaged in activities he would enjoy and find time to do what I love. With the help of the Canon PIXMA G3411 printer, I was able to print activity charts and coloring books at home for my child, which unlocked great potential.

The printer proved invaluable when the pandemic broke, allowing Mekni to continue creating content that emulated her child's school environment and provided hours of fun entertainment without buying activity books. She loves its quality and how Canon's Print Hub (https://bit.ly/3Ae7WWZ) helps new users learn about printer features.

As demonstrated by Mark Henrietta, El Arjoun, and Asma Mekni, the compact Wi-Fi, refillable All-in-One Canon PIXMA G3411 printer is clearly ideal, with high yield inks for low-cost home or business printing from smart devices and the Cloud. Businesses can now save money with unrivaled page yields and low-cost printing of high-quality documents and vivid photos, as well as simple smart device and cloud connectivity, thanks to the Canon PIXMA G-Series.

Create it, snap it, style it, print it – get creative with Canon’s wide range of printers. Whether you are looking for useful ‘how to videos’, case studies, creative ideas, or you’re ready for a print challenge, we have it all. Click here to learn more! (https://bit.ly/3A42C8c)