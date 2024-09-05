Minister of State for International Cooperation Hon. Henry Oryem Okello represented HE the President at the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) II in Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali from 1-3 September 2024. In his statement delivered on behalf of H.E. President Yoweri Museveni, as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Hon. Okello recalled the 1955 Bandung conference that laid the foundation of the 10 Bandung principles which have been the cornerstone of the NAM. He said that despite the tremendous strides made by NAM in foreseeing a more peaceful world, there is an even greater challenge of fostering economic prosperity for all and achieving the SDGs.

Hon. Okello hailed the strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and Uganda and also the wider continent of Africa. Underlining the need to harness the potential of the youth in the global economy through digitalization to accelerate growth he said it was also important to expand production in critical sectors like Agriculture through mechanization and irrigation. While stressing the importance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges emanating from climate change, the Minister reiterated the importance of fulfilling commitments made towards mitigation but not at the expense of economic progress for the developing countries. Okello also underscored the importance of empowering SMEs transition to industrialization and the huge potential for tourism where Indonesia has made tremendous strides that can be emulated. In addition to delivering the President’s statement, Hon. Okello delivered remarks during Panel Discussion I of the Indonesia Africa, on Monday 2 nd September, 2024. The pane discussion session was themed "Outlook from the Region Update and Prospect for Cooperation.