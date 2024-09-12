Founded in 1619 by Ali Pasha of Samsun as a center of knowledge along the pilgrimage route, the Mevlevi Lodge was visited by the renowned traveler Evliya Çelebi in 1672. He described it as “a delightful structure surrounded by lemon, citrus and rose gardens, with dervish lodgings overlooking the river.”

In 2024, renovation work was completed on the Mevlevi Lodge in Tripoli, which had been declared the Arab Capital of Culture for that year, to prepare it for its new role. After addressing the wear and tear caused by natural conditions, the lodge was handed over to the Mevlevi Trustee to function as a youth and cultural center.

The building, which had fallen into disrepair due to flooding from the Abou Ali River in Tripoli and the civil war in Lebanon, was restored by TİKA and returned to its original appearance.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.