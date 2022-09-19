Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HRH Prince Moulay Rachid on Sunday arrived in London to represent HM King Mohammed VI at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Upon his arrival at London's Stansted Airport, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was received by a special representative of HM King Charles III, the Ambassador of HM the King accredited in London and the Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in London.

The princely retinue then left the airport for the residence of His Royal Highness.

