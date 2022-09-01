HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations to President Mirziyoyev, wishing the Uzbek people further progress and prosperity.

"I should like Your Excellency to know how much I value the close, fraternal bonds between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and how pleased I am with our steadily growing cooperation," HM the King underlines.

"I therefore look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen and expand our ties, for the benefit of our peoples," the Sovereign points out.