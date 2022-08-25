His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Mr. Zelensky His warmest congratulations, and to the Ukrainian people His wishes for peace and prosperity "in an environment where security, unity and stability prevail".

HM the King points out: "I should like to take this opportunity to praise the relations rooted in close friendship and cooperation between our countries. I am sure you are as keen as I am to see our ties further strengthened, for the mutual benefit of the Moroccan and the Ukrainian peoples".