Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to the Romanian president His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness and to the brotherly Romanian people further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, HM the King expresses His determination to continue to work together with Klaus Iohannis to further consolidate the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and to broaden their prospects, for the benefit of both friendly peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.