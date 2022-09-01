HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputova, on the occasion of her country's National Day.
The Sovereign expresses, in the message, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, his warmest congratulations and his best wishes for good health and happiness to President Caputova, wishing the Slovak people further progress and prosperity.
"I commend the relations rooted in close friendship, mutual esteem and fruitful cooperation between our countries and want you to know how keen I am to continue working with you to strengthen our ties and extend them to various fields, thus serving our peoples' shares interests," HM the King points out.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.