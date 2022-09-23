HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses to HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman his warmest congratulations, imploring God to renew such an occasion for the brotherly Saudi people in further prosperity and progress, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The Sovereign also extends His sincere wishes of good health, happiness and tranquility to HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman, while wishing him every success in the fulfillment of his high missions.