HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, on the occasion of her country's national holiday.

In this message, His Majesty the King said: "As the Republic of Singapore celebrates its national day, it gives me great pleasure to send you my warmest congratulations and to wish your people further progress and prosperity".

His Majesty the King added: "I should like you to know how satisfied I am with the relations based on close friendship and mutual esteem between our peoples and with our countries' fruitful cooperation. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen and diversify our ties, for the mutual benefit of our peoples".