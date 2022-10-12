His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In this message, HM the King expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Equato-Guinean people.
The Sovereign takes this opportunity to voice His pride in the relations of brotherhood and privileged cooperation uniting the two countries, reaffirming His determination to continue to work, together with president Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to raise them to higher levels in the interest of the two brotherly peoples and for the good of the African continent.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.