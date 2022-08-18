HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses his warmest congratulations and his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Indonesian people.

The Sovereign expresses his deep satisfaction with the special relations enjoyed by the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Indonesia, reiterating his determination to continue working with President Widodo "to strengthen our fruitful cooperation and expand it to other sectors, thus fulfilling our peoples' aspirations".