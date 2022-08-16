His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of India, Ms. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the Independence Day of her country.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations, and wishes of good health, well-being and happiness to Ms. Murmu and continued progress and prosperity to the Indian people.

The Sovereign seizes this opportunity to praise the close friendship and strategic partnership uniting the two countries, expressing His resolve to work with President Murmu to further deepen and enrich the partnership between Morocco and India, for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.