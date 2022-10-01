His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the second anniversary of his accession to power.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warm congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait, imploring God to grant him good health, tranquility and long life, and to the brotherly Kuwaiti people further well-being and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
On this occasion, HM the King also voices His firm determination to work together with the Emir of Kuwait to further strengthen the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Kuwait, which are based on sincere brotherhood, fruitful cooperation and active solidarity, and raise them to higher levels to meet the aspirations of both peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.