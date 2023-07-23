His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, on the occasion of the commemoration by his country of the 23 July Revolution.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His heartfelt congratulations and His sincere wishes for good health and happiness to the Egyptian President, and further progress and prosperity to the Egyptian people.
On this occasion, HM the King voices His pride in the solid fraternal relations uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and in the constantly evolving bilateral cooperation, which the two Heads of State are keen to consolidate and diversify to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.