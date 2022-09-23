HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Sovereign of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.
In this message, HM the King expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, imploring God to renew such an occasion for the Saudi people with more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The Sovereign praises on this occasion the distinguished brotherly relations uniting the two Kingdoms, reaffirming His determination to continue working together with the King of Saudi Arabia to strengthen and enrich them in various fields and at all levelDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.