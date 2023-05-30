Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations to president Milanovic and sincere wishes for progress and prosperity to the friendly Croatian people.

The Sovereign also praises the strong ties of friendship and mutual respect between Morocco and Croatia, and reaffirms his determination to continue working with the Croatian president to consolidate bilateral cooperation and further advance it in the interests of both peoples.

