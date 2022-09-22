Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to president Khachaturyan His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes of success in leading his friendly country towards more progress and prosperity.

While expressing His satisfaction with the close friendship between the two countries, HM the King assures the Armenian president of His determination to work together with him to strengthen bilateral cooperation and extend it to various sectors, for the benefit of both peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.