H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Deng Dau, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Republic of South Sudan, reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects of advancing cooperation at various levels.

This came as the UAE top diplomat today received at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, the Sudanese minister and discussed a number of issues of interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for South Sudan and everything that achieves the aspirations of its people for peace, stability and development.

He highlighted distinguished relations between the UAE and South Sudan, and the Emirates' keenness to invest in the available opportunities to develop partnerships between the two nations in various sectors.

For his part, the Sudanese minister expressed his appreciation for the UAE's support to his country, stressing the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations and South Sudan's keenness to develop cooperation at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.