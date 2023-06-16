HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with HE Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, to discuss relations between their countries and explore the potential for mutual investment opportunities to benefit the growth and prosperity of both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of common interests, including the current Comorian Presidency of the African Union. The two parties acknowledged the forthcoming Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE in November at Expo City Dubai, as a pivotal opportunity for collaboration to address urgent environmental issues facing the global community.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan was also received by HE Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros, who welcomed the visit of HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and discussed prospects for enhancing collaboration between their countries.

The visit comes as part of an official tour by HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan to a number of African countries, including the Republic of Mauritius, and the Union of the Comoros.