On March 21st, H.E. Amb. Wang bid a farewell to CG Felix Namuhoranye, the Inspector General of Police of Rwanda National Police.
Amb. Wang thanked the Inspector General of Police Namuhoranye for the latter’s solid support to him during the tour of duty, and briefly reviewed the important progress on law enforcement and police cooperation between China and Rwanda. He believed that the mutual cooperation will achieve more fruits under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State.
The Inspector General of Police Namuhoranye commended Amb. Wang's great contribution to bilateral exchanges on police cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Amb. Wang. He will remain committed to protecting the lawful rights of Chinese citizens in Rwanda, and strengthening exchanges and cooperation with China.