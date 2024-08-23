Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Ethiopia, recently led a senior delegation on a crucial mission to assess health activities and strengthen partnerships across the Dire Dawa City Administration and the Harari and Somali regional states. Conducted from July 2 to July 4, 2024, this marked Dr. Kaluwa’s first field mission since assuming his role in April 2024.

The mission aimed to provide a firsthand evaluation of WHO’s ongoing operations and enhance relationships with regional health, administrative, and political leaders, as well as other key stakeholders. The delegation reviewed various health initiatives, including disease prevention programs, maternal and child health services, and emergency response activities, among others.

Engagements in Dire Dawa

In Dire Dawa City, the delegation received a warm welcome from Mayor Kedir Juhar, who discussed the city’s rapid urban growth and its associated challenges, including inadequate water, sanitation, and healthcare services. The mayor also shared his administration’s plans to build a modern hospital to address some of these health issues

Discussions with the Dire Dawa City Health Bureau focused on the influx of healthcare seekers, the strain on existing facilities, and the lack of health insurance for many daily laborers—an issue WHO aims to address through its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiatives.

The delegation also toured key health facilities, including Sabian General Hospital, Dire Dawa Trauma Center, and Goro Health Center. These visits allowed the team to observe efforts to enhance healthcare delivery despite limited resources and to engage with healthcare workers about their challenges and needs.

Strengthening Ties in Harari Regional State

In the Harari Regional State, Dr. Kaluwa and his team met with President Ordin Badri and his cabinet, who expressed deep appreciation for WHO’s contributions to regional health interventions.

A symbolic tree-planting ceremony at Harar Health Science College highlighted WHO’s commitment to combating deforestation and addressing climate change—factors increasingly recognized as vital to public health.

Addressing Health Challenges in the Somali Region

In the Somali region, the delegation engaged with WHO staff, UN partners, and NGOs to assess severe health challenges, including ongoing cholera and malaria outbreaks. At the Karamara General Hospital’s malnutrition stabilization center in Jigjiga, the team observed the treatment of malnutrition cases following WHO guidelines. They noted the use of digital systems to enhance communication and coordination among healthcare providers, which has been crucial in managing health data and responding to emergencies.

The expansive pastoralist areas of the Somali region present significant healthcare access challenges, which WHO is addressing through the deployment of Mobile Health Teams. These teams have effectively reached remote, underserved communities near the borders, providing essential services such as vaccinations, maternal care, and disease prevention.

Commitment to Long-Term Health Initiatives

Despite the significant challenges, the regions have demonstrated a strong commitment to improving health services. Dr. Kaluwa reaffirmed WHO’s support through its 14th General Program of Work (GPW14), which emphasizes Health Security, Health Promotion, and Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This program aims to assist national health authorities in ensuring that essential health services are accessible without causing financial hardship.

“WHO is dedicated to strengthening global health security by developing robust systems to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies. We also prioritize health promotion initiatives to foster healthier lifestyles and environments,” Dr. Kaluwa stated. He highlighted the importance of sustainable health programs that address both immediate and long-term needs, reflecting WHO’s commitment to improving health outcomes across Ethiopia.

Future Directions and Partnerships

The mission concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing collaboration with regional stakeholders. Follow-up actions will involve developing joint strategies to address the identified challenges, especially in resource-limited settings like the Somali region. Dr. Kaluwa’s visit underscored WHO’s ongoing dedication to supporting Ethiopia’s health sector through targeted interventions and collaborative efforts, ensuring that the most vulnerable populations receive the care they need.