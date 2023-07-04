The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform members of the public that Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, will arrive in the country on Wednesday, 5th July, 2023, to begin a three-day State Visit to the Republic of Malawi, at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

During the visit, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan will undertake several engagements including attending the National Service of Worship in the afternoon on 5th July, 2023; joining in the commemoration of Malawi's 59th Anniversary of Independence on 6th July, 2023, as a Special Guest of Honour; holding bilateral talks with His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera; and visiting one of the areas devastated by Tropical Cyclone Freddy. The State Visit will consolidate the already strong Malawi-Tanzania bilateral relations which are based on historical ties, mutual interest to promote the living standards of the people of the two countries, traditional people­ to-people exchanges, and a common interest in regional and global cooperation.

Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport on Wednesday, 5th July, 2023, at 9:00 hours. The Tanzanian leader will depart Malawi through Chileka International Airport on Friday, 7th July, 2023, at 15:20 hours.