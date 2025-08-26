Nigerian independent oil and gas producer Heirs Energies has confirmed its participation as a Bronze Partner at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3. The partnership comes as the company pursues ambitious growth plans, including doubling its oil output by 2030 and expanding its footprint across Africa.

Operator of OML 17 in Nigeria, Heirs Energies has already doubled production from 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 50,000 bpd since acquiring the asset from Shell in 2021. The company aims to further scale production to 110,000 bpd within the next five years, supported by additional drilling, well reactivations and infrastructure upgrades.

Beyond Nigeria, Heirs Energies is leveraging its operational expertise to pursue new opportunities across the continent. The company combines responsible operations with innovative production strategies to enhance efficiency, foster community development and advance sustainable energy outcomes.

In line with its commitment to local content development, Heirs Energies recently launched a merit-based scholarship program for youth in the host communities of OML 17. Managed through the OML Host Communities Development Trust – the largest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector – the initiative provides educational opportunities for eligible candidates, contributing to long-term socioeconomic growth in the region.

“Heirs Energies’ rapid growth and commitment to community development demonstrate how African energy companies can drive both economic progress and social impact. By investing in local talent and expanding across the continent, they are setting a benchmark for sustainable, responsible energy development,” said Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, Heirs Energies will engage with investors, policymakers and industry leaders to showcase its growth strategy, highlight new opportunities in Nigeria and across Africa, and reinforce its commitment to sustainable, community-driven energy development through its partnership with the event.

