This year’s World Maritime Day theme: “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity”, highlights how the ocean provides for us, and in turn, the responsibility we have to care for it. Few stories capture this dynamic better than that of Emmanuel, a 34-year-old Nigerian maritime officer on board the Global Mercy™. For him, the ocean is more than a route for transporting goods; it connects the world. With 40% of the global population living along coastlines (https://apo-opa.co/46Jhw31), the ocean is vital not only for trade, but also for reaching people in need.

“95% of world trade is dependent on the maritime industry, and I was fascinated by the amount of wealth a nation stands to gain if they have a properly developed maritime system.”

Emmanuel gained most of his experience working on tankers in the oil and gas industry. He was part of rigorous ship-to-ship operations, oil transfer operations, and maneuvering operations. “I learned a lot about navigation, cargo handling, seamanship, and bridge watch.”

But he felt compelled to redirect his skills toward a higher purpose, which was using his maritime expertise in humanitarian service. In his search, he connected with Mercy Ships, turning his maritime skills into a lifeline for the vulnerable.

Emmanuel’s first experience with Mercy Ships was on board the Africa Mercy® where he served for three months in 2024. “Speaking as a sailor, it was totally different from what you would find on a commercial vessel,” he said. “Mercy Ships made me really see the need in Africa. It was mind blowing to see that in just one field service, the ship carries out over a thousand surgeries. “I'm happy this is happening in Africa, and I get to be a part of it.”

Yet, just as the ocean sustains this mission, it also demands something in return.

That is why Mercy Ships is committed to protecting the marine environment, with sustainable practices woven into daily life on board. Bio-reactor sewage plants, supported by green cleaning products, ensure that only clean water leaves the ships. To protect biodiversity, ballast water treatment systems prevent invasive marine species from spreading across oceans.

“Our ships sail because the ocean allows them to,” Emmanuel says. “It is our responsibility to respect the waters we navigate, because they are alive, and they connect us all.”

Helping shoulder this responsibility, the Global Mercy was designed for efficiency, using 15% less energy thanks to advanced air-conditioning systems, recycling up to half of its water, and promoting a “two-minute shower” guideline. Daily habits also make a difference. Coffee and tea are served in mugs, and each volunteer receives a reusable water bottle to reduce plastics. Waste is managed with equal care. Medical waste is incinerated safely on board, while electronic equipment is stored until it can be recycled in Europe.

“I definitely recommend serving on Mercy Ships to other seafarers,” Emmanuel asserted. “Even if it’s just one time. It has a way of changing your outlook on how the maritime industry should operate.”

Email: International.media@mercyships.org

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with nations in Africa for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.

For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.