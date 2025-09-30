As Ghana prepares to introduce the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into its routine immunization programme, health workers remain at the center of efforts to ensure that every eligible child is reached and protected.

To prepare frontline staff for this crucial role, the World Health Organization (WHO) Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, convened an engagement session in Accra with professional health associations including the Ghana Medical Association, the Paediatric Society of Ghana, and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

Opening the session on behalf of the Minister of Health, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Desmond Boateng underscored the vital role of health workers in shaping public trust.

“Health workers are the heart of this campaign. It is their knowledge, trust, and dedication that will convince parents to bring their children forward for vaccination. Without them, our plans remain only on paper”, he said.

In her keynote address, WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr. Fiona Braka, stressed that building the capacity and confidence of frontline workers is central for a successful rollout.

“Health workers are the bridge between science and society. By standing on the frontlines, they not only deliver vaccines but also build trust, dispel fears, and safeguard lives. This campaign’s success depends on their commitment and leadership”, she noted.

The engagement also highlighted the state of operational readiness. The National EPI Manager, Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, explained that while vaccine supplies and systems are in place, the success of the campaign hinges on how health workers engage with communities.

“We have the vaccines, the strategy, and the systems in place. But ultimately, it is our health workers who translate plans into action. Their interaction with communities will determine the reach and impact of this campaign,” she explained.

Adding a clinical perspective, the President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, Dr. Hilda Boye, reminded participants that the HPV vaccination campaign means more than the just number of girls to be vaccinated.

“This is more than a vaccination exercise; it is an investment in the health of our girls and in the future of our nation. Every health worker who counsels, reassures, or administers a vaccine is part of a national legacy”, she said.

The session concluded with a strong call for unity among health institutions, frontline workers, and communities to ensure the successful introduction of the HPV vaccine. With their leadership and dedication, Ghana is poised to protect its young girls from cervical cancer and safeguard the health of future generations.