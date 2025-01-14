During the 2024 World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi in December, the African Union Development Agency–New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) announced a transformative partnership aimed at improving surgical care across Africa.

This milestone was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening health systems and expanding access to safe, high-quality surgical care for underserved communities across the continent.

Africa faces an urgent need for surgical care, with approximately 93% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa unable to access timely and affordable surgical services. The collaboration between AUDA-NEPAD and Mercy Ships is designed to address these challenges by leveraging AUDA-NEPAD’s mandate to fortify health systems and Mercy Ships’ expertise in delivering surgical services and capacity-building initiatives.

“This MoU marks a significant step in addressing critical gaps in surgical care in Africa,” said Mrs. Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD. “By combining AUDA-NEPAD’s expertise in health system strengthening with Mercy Ships’ experience in providing surgical services, we are poised to make a transformative impact on healthcare delivery, reaching millions of people across the African continent.”

The partnership will strengthen health systems across Africa by advancing policy frameworks for sustainable surgical care. It will provide training to healthcare professionals, attract investments for better infrastructure and medical equipment, and support local manufacturing of essential supplies. Public awareness and advocacy efforts will prioritize surgical care in national health agendas.

Dr. Juliette Tuakli, Mercy Ships Africa Ambassador, said: “We are honored to partner with AUDA-NEPAD, the African Union’s premier development agency, to bring hope and healing to millions across the continent. Together, we can bridge the gap in surgical care and improve countless lives by contributing to strong, sustainable healthcare systems.”

The partnership supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which aims to ensure health and well-being for all. Guided by a Joint Action Plan, it outlines clear deliverables and timelines to achieve the MoU’s goals. This collaboration marks a key step in Africa’s progress toward Universal health coverage and equitable access to life-saving surgical care.