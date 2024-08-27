A’ishatu Tafida, a 23-year-old mother of two children in Borno State, northeast Nigeria, has been sticking to her resolve to exclusively breastfeed her children for the first six months after birth.

“In the beginning, I faced a lot of challenges,” Aisha recalled. “There were days when I felt exhausted and doubted my ability to continue. But I found support from my husband and mother-in-law who is a nurse and encouraged me to be committed,”

Aisha’s journey began four years ago with the birth of her first child, Maryam. Like many new mothers, she was inundated with advice from friends, family, and well-meaning strangers. Despite the conflicting information, Aisha was determined to breastfeed exclusively for the first six months, a decision she now credits to her children’s robust health and strong immune systems.

Lifelong Benefits of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is more than just a feeding method; it is a practice that offers numerous health benefits for both infants and mothers. Breast milk provides essential nutrients and antibodies that help protect infants from infections and diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia. It supports cognitive development and reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases later in life. Longer durations of breastfeeding also contribute to the health and well-being of mothers: it reduces the risk of ovarian and breast cancers.

Breastfeeding also plays a role in food security, offering a safe, reliable, and nutrient-rich source of sustenance for infants, especially in humanitarian emergencies.

Overcoming Barriers to Breastfeeding

Despite the proven benefits, many mothers in Nigeria face challenges that hinder their ability to exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first crucial six months. These challenges can include the lack of support, social stigma, inadequate maternity leave policies, and misinformation about breastfeeding practices.

While promoting and supporting breastfeeding can help many communities in Nigeria tackle malnutrition, the county still records a low exclusive breastfeeding rate of 34 per cent. This is below the World Health Organization (WHO) global target which aims to increase exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life to at least 50% by 2025.

Collective call for action

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate the 2024 World Breastfeeding Week, the Wife of the Borno State State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, has called for six months of maternity leave for nursing mothers to promote exclusive breastfeeding.

The First Lady made the call in Maiduguri, the state capital while flagging off World Breastfeeding Week.

World Breastfeeding Week offers an opportunity for people worldwide to join in the celebration and call for action. The Week’s campaign aligns with the larger United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)as breastfeeding is a central part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Emphasizing the importance of implementing policies that support working mothers to encourage the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, Dr Zulum further highlighted the need for breastfeeding-friendly healthcare facilities, supportive communities, and accommodating workplaces to create a comprehensive support framework for nursing mothers.

She made a case for increased investments in comprehensive breastfeeding initiatives and improved support for women in healthcare facilities and communities, in alignment with the policy recommendations from the WHO-UNICEF-led Global Breastfeeding Collective.

In a parallel event to commemorate the week, the Ondo State Commissioner of Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, during a press briefing in the state appreciated mothers who are dedicated to achieving six-month exclusive breastfeeding as well as those who continue to breastfeed their babies for up to two years.

Expressing gratitude to WHO and partners for their unwavering support in promoting breastfeeding practices, the Commissioner said, “WHO's initiatives, including awareness campaigns and educational programs, have been instrumental in encouraging mothers to adopt exclusive breastfeeding, significantly improving the health outcomes of mothers and infants in Ondo State. This collaboration has fortified the community's commitment to nurturing healthy generations through sustained breastfeeding practices”.

Achieving WHO global target

Underscoring the importance of breast milk to the baby for their first six months, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said “Exclusive breastfeeding is crucial to the growth and mental development of every child.

He said, “WHO stands steadfast in its commitment to support and empower mothers to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of life. Protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding is more important than ever, not only as the fundamental natural, sustainable, first food system but also for the survival, growth and development of millions of infants.

By achieving the WHO global target of 50% exclusive breastfeeding, we are not only fostering healthier children and stronger communities but also building a foundation for a more resilient and prosperous future for all Nigerians. Let us ensure that every mother has the support she needs to give her child the best start in life."

On the sideline of the flagoff in Borno state, no fewer than 600 lactating women, in the state joined over 30,000 lactating women across the country to celebrate the week by breastfeeding their babies at the same time.

“This World Breastfeeding Week, under the theme “Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all.”