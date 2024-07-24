The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda is pleased to announce that H.E. Mourad Amokrane, Ambassador-Designate of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Uganda presented copies of his Letters of Credence to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon John Mulimba. The formal ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscoring the longstanding and cordial relations between the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Uganda.

Hon John Mulimba extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Mourad Amokrane and expressed Uganda’s commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties that have been fostered over the years. He highlighted the mutual respect and cooperation that characterize the relationship between the two countries and underscored Uganda's readiness to explore new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest, specifically in the fields of science, technology transfer and value addition in coffee trade. Hon. Mulimba said that Uganda welcomes investors in value addition in the sector of timber as the country had changed its export strategy from exporting timber to processing and manufacturing of furniture. He highlighted the need to have joint partnership on certification and standardization of goods and services for Uganda to benefit from the vast cooperation frameworks Algeria has signed with European countries and the Arab world.

He extended his appreciation from the Government of Uganda tothe Government of Algeria to have increased their educational scholarship program and called for more science-related courses specifically in the fields of medicine, engineering, oil and gas among others in order to address the job seeking labour force in the country. H.E. Mourad Amokrane conveyed greetings and well-wishes from the President and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. He looks forward to cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields. He emphasized the importance of continued economic and diplomatic cooperation and confirmed that it was no longer a requirement for diplomats and business persons from Algeria to acquire a visas to Uganda. He called for more cooperation in the fields of oil and gas as well as in development of the agricultural value chain in order for the two nations to compete globally.

They acknowledged the potential for increased partnership and pledged to work closely to realize these opportunities for the benefit of both countries. Minister Mulimba assured H.E Mourad Amokrane of the Ministry’s full support during his tenure and expressed optimism that his appointment will usher in a new chapter of robust and dynamic relations between Algeria and Uganda. The presentation of the letter of credence marks a significant step in fortifying the ties between the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Uganda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to a mutually productive engagement with H.E Mourad Amokrane, Ambassador Designate of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Uganda.