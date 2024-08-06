H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, met with Dr. Sherif Sedky, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Space Agency, to discuss areas of mutual cooperation within the framework of the constructive Egyptian-Chinese partnership. This partnership led to the establishment of the Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Center at the Egyptian Space Agency and the successful launch of the EgyptSat-2 satellite for remote sensing applications from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China last December.

The meeting also explored the potential collaboration between the agency and the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation in providing analytical systems and artificial intelligence technologies. These advancements are expected to support Egypt’s planning system, particularly in monitoring the implementation of investment plan projects.

Al-Mashat welcomed Dr. Sherif Sedky, emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening relationships between the Egyptian Space Agency and international partners, aiming to enhance the country’s research capabilities, remote sensing technologies, and support the Egyptian space program, thus reinforcing Egypt’s leading position in the satellite field.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat highlighted the significance of the results achieved through the Egyptian-Chinese partnership, which has bolstered the Egyptian Space Agency’s efforts by establishing the Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Center and launching the EgyptSat-2 satellite. Al-Mashat emphasized that these developments are crucial for improving the utilization of state resources and supporting Egypt’s planning system.

Dr. Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, reviewed the key outcomes and tasks carried out by the agency, particularly those related to the production of satellite imagery from the EgyptSat-2 satellite. He underscored the importance of continued cooperation with China and expanding its scope to launch more satellites that serve Egypt’s vision. He also highlighted the need to enhance collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation to leverage these advanced technologies in supporting Egypt’s planning system.

It is noteworthy that Egypt and China enjoy a long-standing historical relationship, with both countries being among the most ancient and significant civilizations in the world. This historical foundation has supported the exceptional relations between the two countries over the decades. Previously, agreements were signed between the Ministry of International Cooperation and the Chinese side, resulting in grants totaling approximately $92 million for the implementation of the EgyptSat-2 satellite project and the Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Center.

While Egyptian-Chinese developmental cooperation began in the 1990s, it has seen significant advancements since 2014, following H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to the People’s Republic of China and the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with the Chinese side.