Great Wall Motor (GWM) (www.GWM-Global.com), as the leading Chinese automotive brand in Middle East Region as well as other major global regions, released its newest initiative for the Middle East –the HOME+CARE strategy and plan a series of core activities with the theme of GWM DAY. Through the appearance of TANK 700 and second Gen H9 at the Jeddah Motor Show, GWM officially opened the curtain of its’ 3.0 strategic development Era in the Middle East, which is also a key step for GWM to deepen its global development and realize its ecological expansion overseas.

Facing the new era of strategic development, released the HOME+CARE strategy

Parker Shi, President of GWM International, emphasized that the Middle East feels like a “second home” for GWM, which have witnessed the company’s overseas growth over the 27 years from 0 to 1. This strategy is at the core of GWM’s long-term commitment dubbed “Four Globalizations”, to creating a brand experience that resonates with local users. “HOME” symbolizes GWM’s dedication to making the Middle East a part of the brand’s extended global family. Meanwhile, “CARE” represents GWM’s promise to deliver reliable, attentive service to its users alongside its rapid growth globally. Winning global trust with user love, GWM has always been on the road to practice.

HOME is an acronym that represents GWM’s spirit of taking root in the Middle East. Each letter has a different connotation. The first and perhaps most significant pillar of the HOME+CARE Plan is “H”-(Heart). This value has driven GWM over the past 34 years, and today, GWM serves over 14 million customers with more than 1,300 sales outlets across over 170 countries and regions globally, its commitment lead to its strong sales performance in 2023. In the first nine months, GWM sold over 850,000 vehicles, with more than 320,000 units sold outside of China, representing a 53% year-on-year growth.

“O” represents Outstanding product quality, which is the base for GWM success in Middle East. Since its first pickup trucks exported to Middle East in 1997, GWM has held the title of China’s top-selling pickup brand, setting a high standard with models like the DEER, Wingle series, and GWM POER. GWM is planning to launch a 2.4T pickup model in the Middle East in early 2024, designed to exceed users’ expectations with remarkable power, performance, and durability.

The third pillar of GWM’s strategy in the Middle East is “M”-(Multiformity), reflected in the company’s efforts to provide a full range of vehicles that meet diverse user needs across all powertrains, all categories and all levels. For GWM, understanding and meeting the unique needs of Middle Eastern users is paramount. The company’s off-road expertise, honed over 34 years, is highly compatible with the demands of the Local market, and GWM is committed to adapting its offerings to suit regional preferences, and focus on “creating experiential value” for users is integral to its brand.

“E “means Enjoyment through experience. GWM’s focus on “creating experiential value” for users is integral to its brand. In addition to GWM’s modification culture, it is also set to open its largest Middle Eastern flagship store in Riyadh on October 31, being the 7th directly operated GWM store by its local partner AMDC. This new facility, combined with the new parts warehouse in Jeddah, will significantly enhance GWM’s ability to serve local customers with top-notch service and convenience.

GWM Technology Day: GWM Off-road Trailblazing in Middle East

Middle East Region has got great potential and appetite for high-end models. In GWM’s 2030 vision, out of the 1,000,000 units sold overseas, 30% of models would be high-end models. Middle East will play a pivotal part in contributing to that target. Hence, GWM decides to roll out its flagship models in Middle East Region as one of the first batch regions overseas.

As the flagship models of GWM, the TANK 700 and GWM HAVAL H9 have got global attention since its debut in China. At the Jeddah Motor Show, the 2 models boasting top notch electrification and off-road technology, i.e. the Hi4-T. It enables the TANK 700 to output 385kW power and 850N.m torque like the king of beast. Thanks to the class-leading 3.0 litre turbo-charged V6 engine coupled with the unique 9HAT electrified powertrain. The TANK 700 looks rugged outside but the refined interior including largely-covered by soft premium materials, 15mm thick seat leather surface, 1000-watt 16 speakers, ANC features and so many features that will sure won the mind and hearts for the audience.

The second Gen GWM HAVAL H9 pictures another scenario for family users as an all-Terrain 7-seater vehicle for Middle East with extended families. Equipped with the latest generation of high-performance of the 2.0T gasoline+8AT golden power combination for the petrol version，TOD Intelligent 4WD and mechanical locking are standard option, realizing seamless switching from 0-100% torque and easy extrication from special terrain. The new generation of HAVAL H9 comes with its super solid body frame, which is made up of for 99% high-strength steel, including 83% of super high-strength steel in the body skeleton, making the whole vehicle more reliable and safe The long list of safety features make it a perfect tool to guard families who love outdoor life.

GWM Partner Day: Deepen local presence and consolidate distribution partnerships

GWM’s service initiative, GWM CARE, is central to the company’s commitment to after-sales excellence in the Middle East and North Africa. GWM is the first Chinese automotive brand to establish a comprehensive parts center for the Middle East and North Africa (GLOBAL) region. Located in Dubai, this center spans a service radius covering 55 countries across GCC, Iraq and Iran, North Africa, and Central and West Africa, leading the market in coverage. Known for its industry-leading efficiency, GWM’s Middle East warehouse achieves a 92% parts fulfillment rate, setting a high benchmark in availability and operational excellence. The warehouse stocks over 20,000 types of parts across more than 7,000 square meters, supporting GWM’s five main series: HAVAL, TANK, POER, WEY, and ORA. Additionally, local markets maintain a fulfillment rate above 95%, with Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah facility—the largest of any Chinese brand in the region—covering over 11,000 square meters with around 13,000 parts. All components are genuine GWM parts, sourced from certified suppliers like Bosch and ZF, and are quality-validated by GWM or third-party certifications. Efficient staffing supports same-day warehouse processing with near-zero discrepancy rates, ensuring reliable, timely service for GWM’s customers.

In just less than 3 years, by 2025, GWM will further expand its global parts warehouse by 30,000 square meters, increasing parts inventory by 1,000 types and achieving a parts fill rate of 97%. The company is also intensifying its training efforts to ensure that all of its service staff are 100% certified by 2025, enabling them to deliver high-quality, reliable service to users across the region. GWM’s local expansion strategy, in partnership with ADMC, continues to provide value-added customer experience. ADMC currently operates 7 GWM direct stores in Saudi Arabia, with GWM CARE ensuring that customers have easy access to necessary repairs and maintenance.

GWM Family Day: Providing a home-like feel for global users

GWM is also set to open its largest Middle Eastern flagship store in Riyadh on October 31, being the 7th directly operated GWM store by its local partner AMDC. Middle Eastern communities traditionally value family life. To meet their potential psychological needs, in the coming months, GWM plans to launch the “GWM Family Day” at its Riyadh flagship store, inviting GWM users and families to come together to share their experiences and celebrate the journeys they’ve taken with GWM vehicles.

At the opening ceremony, Parker Shi said, “the GWM TANK Alliance has been one of the largest off-road enthusiast carnival in this region and globally for GWM. These gatherings are part of GWM’s commitment to creating a more personal brand experience for Middle Eastern users, ensuring that each user feels part of the GWM family.” Welcoming they become the family of GWM and many happy kilometers to drive, Parker emphasized.

GWM has always been user-oriented. The logic behind it is to keep communicating with users continuously, and deepen users' understanding of the brand so that users can gradually "know", "be interested" and "like". Pushing the highest-level relationship of "trust" and eventually towards global trust is not easy but it is what GWM has been pursuing.

GWM Moving Forward Together With Middle East

GWM DAY comprehensively demonstrates the strength of GWM from the dimensions of technology, partnership, TOC thought, and family-oriented business culture. That’s all the series themes of GWM DAYs conveyed. After years of accumulation and development in the Middle East market, GWM now has covered almost all countries in the Middle East Region with the most comprehensive products lineup, the comprehensive after-sale service system, the reinforced regional office, and most importantly the loyal and engaged owner communities. Since GWM understands that the brand isn’t just about cutting-edge technology, award-winning design, it’s more about people and their aspirations. At GWM, everything starts with, and evolves around people. The brand spirit tagline “Go With More” is the best interpretation of GWM’s vision for ever-pursuing for perfection.

As GWM continues to grow its footprint in the Middle East, it remains dedicated to the mission of “With the Middle East, for the Middle East.” Through its innovative products, dedication to service, and commitment to creating an enjoyable driving experience, GWM is well-positioned to become a leader in the Middle Eastern automotive market as a leading global brand. By cultivating strong relationships with users, partners, and communities, GWM is not just building a brand – it is building a community that is going with more tech, more style, more experience and more love for its 14 million users worldwide, with more generations to come.