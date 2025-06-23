The ambush took place on Friday along the Birao-Am Dafock axis in the volatile Vakaga Prefecture, in northeastern CAR, close to the border with conflict-hit Sudan.

According to the stabilization mission, MINUSCA, the patrol was targeted by “unidentified armed elements” in the locality of Am-Sissia.

Attack may be a war crime

In a statement released by his Spokesperson on Sunday, Secretary-General António Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the Government and people of Zambia, and wished a swift recovery to the injured soldier.

He stressed that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and urged the Central African authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly”.

This marks the third fatal attack against MINUSCA peacekeeping patrols since the start of 2025.

In March, a Kenyan peacekeeper was killed in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture, and a month earlier, a Tunisian ‘blue helmet’ lost his life in the north. Earlier this week, two Nepalese peacekeepers were injured during an assault in the southwest.

Valentine Rugwabiza, head of the UN mission, decried the “multiplication of attacks against peacekeepers” and echoed the call for justice, urging the authorities to act decisively against those responsible.

Since its deployment in 2014, MINUSCA has suffered significant losses, with around 150 peacekeepers paying the ultimate price.

The 17,000-strong force was established to help stabilise CAR, a country wracked by decades of political instability, armed conflict, and humanitarian crises.

According to a February report by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), worsening insecurity across parts of the country has forced MINUSCA to step up patrols in several regions, including areas near the border with Sudan where violence and displacement have surged in recent months amid the brutal civil war between rival militaries there.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity with the people and Government of CAR, underlining the world body’s continued commitment to peace and stability in the region.