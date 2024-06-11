Celimpilo Gumede (loose forward) received his first Springbok call-up on Monday and immediately got stuck into the action at the team’s afternoon training session in Pretoria following the release of double Rugby World Cup-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe, who will undergo a medical examination for a knee niggle.

Kolbe, who was named among 35 players for the Boks’ first training camp of the year, joined his team-mates in the country’s capital city on Sunday evening, but he was released on Monday to examine the extent of niggle which he picked up during his regular Japanese club season.

The Vodacom Bulls – who will face Leinster in their Vodacom United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday – agreed to release the uncapped Gumede, who attended the last Springbok alignment camp, to join the training squad. The group now includes 20 forwards and 15 backline players.

“Celimpilo has been playing impressive rugby this season and we are excited to see how he integrates in the squad and what he has to offer at training,” said Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Vodacom Bulls for allowing him to join us at short notice, especially at such an important point of their Vodacom URC season.”

The Springboks will conclude the first week of their training camp on Friday and will re-assemble on Sunday. The team that will face Wales in the opening Test of the season at Twickenham will be named next week Tuesday, with the squad set to depart for London a day later, next Wednesday evening.

