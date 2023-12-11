The Council today adopted a decision launching the EU security and defence initiative in support of West African countries of the Gulf of Guinea, for an initial duration of two years. It also approved the operation and mission plans for the civilian and the military pillars of the initiative, respectively.

With the launch of this Security and Defence Initiative, the EU is stepping up support to tackle the spillover of insecurity from the Sahel to the West African coastal states. As part of a wider response pulling together prevention, socio economic development and humanitarian assistance, this initiative will provide a tailor-made support, in line with the needs expressed by our partners. It shows the EU’s commitment with the countries willing to work with us. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

This initiative is part of the EU’s integrated approach to the region and will contribute to support Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin in tackling instability and insecurity challenges. It will do so by reinforcing the capabilities of the security and defence forces of the four West African countries to contain and respond to the pressure exerted by terrorist armed groups in their northern regions.

Furthermore, it will promote the rule of law and good governance in security sectors and trust-building between civil society and security and defence forces.

With this initiative, which was elaborated in close coordination with Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin, the EU proposes a tailored support based on the needs identified and formulated by the four countries themselves.

Following an innovative, flexible and modular set up, the initiative will combine military and civilian security and defence expertise (provindig short-term training teams or visiting experts) in complementarity with European Peace Facility assistance measures, such as the recently adopted ones to support the Beninese Armed Forces (€11.75 million) and the Ghana Armed Forces (€8.25 million).