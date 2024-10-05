The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.Africa) inaugurated a modern Dental Care Training Center at Gamal Abdel Nasser University in Conakry, Guinea, aimed at enhancing healthcare education in West Africa. This initiative supports sustainable training for future dentists and strengthens partnerships to improve dental care in underserved regions.

