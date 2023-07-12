The Guinean government, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have officially launched a new project to increase the climate resilience and adaptive capacity of the most vulnerable communities in Guinée forestière (Forested Guinea).

With a focus on women and youth, the five-year US$8.85 million project is expected to directly benefit more than 651,800 people in the eight municipalities of Koulé, Kokota, Niosomoridou, Diécké, Bignamou, Wassérédou, Gouécké, and Mousadou through the introduction of climate-smart agricultural practices, enhanced access to microcredit, and improved utilisation of climate information.

Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Safiatou Diallo welcomed the start of implementation, saying, “From rising temperatures to heavy rains, we are already seeing the effects of climate change across the country. Building resilience is an urgent priority and we look forward to working closely with UNDP, as well as local communities and other stakeholders, to ensure the success of this important project."

Forested Guinea is one of the most vulnerable regions in West Africa to climate change, with communities facing multiple risks such as floods, storms and landslides. These risks – exacerbated by deforestation and land degradation – are expected to worsen as the effects of global climate change accelerate.

Farmers are resourceful, but lack access to the information and resources needed to adapt effectively. Current agricultural practices are not sustainable, while environmental mismanagement of forests is leading to overall degradation of the natural resources on which communities depend.

Towards addressing the issues, the project will introduce climate-smart agro-sylvo-pastoral practices (for example, more sustainable land and water management strategies, and the use of resilient seeds); improve access to adaptation microfinance for communities, community-based organizations, civil society, and local authorities; and improve the availability and use of climate information by local actors. The approach will be piloted in Forested Guinea, with the view to rolling it out at national level after the project ends.

"This project will promote change by directly empowering communities, especially women, while strengthening relevant institutions and investments for adaptation,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Guinea, Mr. Luc Joël Grégoire. “At the same time, UNDP remains a key partner of the government in developing a National Adaptation Plan, and, as part of the Climate Promise, in implementation of the country's Nationally Determined Contribution under the global Paris Agreement."

The project is supported with US$8,850,000 in funding from the Least Developed Countries Fund, managed by Global Environment Facility.