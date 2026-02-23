Grey (https://Grey.co), a provider of cross-border payments solutions, has expanded its business banking offering to include USD business accounts, bulk payments, and USDC stablecoin support on a single platform.

The expanded offering is designed to help businesses receive international payments, manage large-scale cross-border transactions, and reduce the cost and complexity typically associated with international banking. Through Grey, businesses can now open a USD corporate account, manage payments from international clients, and make payouts to over 170 countries, including bulk payments, in minutes.

Cross-border payments remain a significant challenge for businesses in emerging markets. According to the World Bank, international money transfers typically incur an average fee of 6–7% of the amount sent, with settlement often taking several days. In addition, many businesses face limited access to foreign currency accounts, unpredictable intermediary fees, and poor exchange rate visibility, all of which restrict cash flow and growth.

Grey directly addresses these pain points by offering transparent pricing, faster settlement times, and access to USD business accounts with USDC support. This enables customers to manage all aspects of the global payments process more efficiently and with greater control.

“Businesses may operate without borders today, but access to reliable global banking remains uneven, particularly for companies in high-growth markets,” said Idorenyin Obong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grey. “We’re closing that gap and enabling businesses to move money faster, with greater transparency and control, wherever their clients or partners are based.”

“When payments are delayed, or costs are unpredictable, growth stalls,” added Joseph Femi Aghedo, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Grey. “Grey eliminates those friction points, giving businesses a faster, simpler way to manage payroll, supplier payments, and partner payouts across borders. Adding USD and stablecoin capabilities makes these benefits accessible to even more customers.”

Established in Africa in 2020, Grey has a presence in key markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, and has recently expanded its services and operations into Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, the company has consistently enhanced its services to empower digital nomads worldwide, regardless of location. Grey’s offerings include multi-currency accounts, low-cost international money transfers, a virtual USD card, expense management tools, and robust security measures.

