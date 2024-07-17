Africa GreenCo Group, along with its subsidiaries (together GreenCo) and in collaboration with the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) (a leading pan-African trade and investment platform) and Africa Infrastructure Development Association (AfIDA), is launching an initiative to support local developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the SADC region. This program aims to tackle regional power shortages by offering essential guidance through the stages of project development, contributing to a more sustainable and reliable energy sector. GreenCo and collaborators will conduct a series of meetings and webinars focused on project development, financing mechanisms, regulatory requirements, risk mitigation strategies, and more.

GreenCo is committed to empowering and driving sustainable growth in the energy sector in the region. From August to December, GreenCo and collaborators will host monthly events, inviting members of the investment community to participate. These events will allow projects to be presented to international lenders and investors through AfIDA’s incubator program at the end of the programme. This exposure will provide local developers and IPPs with access to potential funding opportunities, ensuring the success and viability of their projects and delivery on the ground. GreenCo partnered with Invest Africa on their Investment Mission to Zambia in 2023 and Zimbabwe previously, to promote Zambia and Zimbabwe’s untapped potential to the international investor community.

This initiative will be launched at the Energy Forum for Africa Conference in Zambia (http://apo-opa.co/3xWLByJ), on 16th August 2024 in Lusaka, Zambia. The webinars will form part of the actionable outcomes of the forum, focusing on finding long-term solutions to the current energy crisis in Zambia and Zimbabwe and alleviating power shortages in the region.

For media inquiries and further information,

please contact: bd@africagreenco.com

About GreenCo:

GreenCo acts as a SADC wide renewable energy buyer and trader purchasing power from renewable energy generators and selling that electricity to utilities and private sector offtakers (i.e. commercial and industrial users), national power trading markets and markets of the SAPP. GreenCo will mitigate the risk of purchaser default through an ability to secure alternative buyers or through short-term trading on the SAPP electricity markets. Through its activities, GreenCo will also increase the supply of, and demand for, finance for energy projects, and mobilise private sector capital more quickly towards critical and transformative capacity addition. For more information please see: www.AfricaGreenCo.com

About African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF):

African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) works to build strategic partnerships, extend grants, offer technical support and provide access to relevant knowledge related to capacity building in Africa. Their current 5-year Strategic Plan aims to promote the emergence of Skilled People and Strong Institutions to Transform Africa.

About AfIDA:

The Africa Infrastructure Development Association (AfIDA) is an association of project developers that seeks to promote and enable project development activities in Africa, by creating an eco-system and platform that will foster continuous dialogue amongst its members, standardize project development template documents and serve as a policy advocacy platform for the industry, with a view to ensuring that more projects on the continent achieve bankability. For more information please see: www.AFiDA-Africa.org

About EFFA Conference:

The Energy Forum for Africa (EFFA) is a prestigious event with the aim of fostering dialogue, promoting sustainable development, and exchanging ideas on investment opportunities in the energy sector, with a particular focus on Zambia. For more information please see: https://www.EnergyForumForAfrica.com

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together they share our desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector-specific event programmes and consultancy projects. For more information: www.InvestAfrica.com