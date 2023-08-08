The UAE was presented with a Gratitude and Appreciation Award from the government of the Republic of Ghana, in recognition of the support the country provided during COVID-19, which included essential medical supplies and vaccines that contributed to mitigating the impact of the pandemic in Ghana.

Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, emphasized that the humanitarian aid from the UAE, and the donation of personal protective equipment, vaccines, and other medical supplies in such critical circumstances, has further strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries.

The award was received by Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Accra, during a ceremony held at the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honor international donor partners on behalf of the government and people of Ghana.

The UAE was one of the first countries to provide assistance to combat the pandemic, as it sent more than 4,000 tonnes of medical and healthcare supplies, as well as personal protection equipment and medical personnel to more than 140 nations and established fully equipped field hospitals in a number of countries.

Moreover, the UAE remains at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and has gained an international reputation for its efforts in this field. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE worked with the international community in the spirit of solidarity, and harnessed its advanced transportation facilities and services to help accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The UAE has achieved global recognition for its handling of the pandemic, highlighting the readiness of the country through its leadership vision, infrastructure and technological capabilities, as well as the collaborative efforts between government and society, its proactive measures and institutional flexibility in vital sectors, especially in healthcare.