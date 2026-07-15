The Government of Uganda is considering recruiting skilled Ugandans recently repatriated from South Africa into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as part of wider efforts to reintegrate them into the country's workforce and harness their expertise for national development.

​The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, said he would engage the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on the possibility of recruiting qualified returnees who have expressed interest in serving in the military.

Lt. Gen. Tumukunde made the remarks on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, while delivering a lecture on employment and reintegration opportunities to more than 1,000 returnees currently undergoing rehabilitation and ideological orientation at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

During the interactive session, many of the returnees expressed a desire to join the UPDF, citing their professional experience in driving, forensic investigations, machine operation, and other technical fields.

“We have many of them who are drivers, and I think the army wouldn’t mind having professional drivers. We shall discuss with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has been very helpful in bringing these people back, to see whether we can absorb some of them directly because they are very skilled,” Lt. Gen. Tumukunde said.

He noted that many of the returnees had worked as Uber drivers and in other specialised occupations in South Africa, making them a valuable human resource for Uganda.

According to the minister, the 1,030 Ugandans currently undergoing the re-entry programme at Kyankwanzi, including 331 children, represent a significant pool of skills acquired while living and working abroad.

“I must say that this is a very big pool of skilled people, ranging from plumbers, refrigeration and cooling systems technicians, dog handlers and trainers, machine operators, and many other professions,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Tumukunde said the government had initially anticipated challenges in reintegrating the returnees but had instead found a disciplined, resilient, and highly skilled group capable of making meaningful contributions to the country’s socio-economic transformation.

“I came here worried that we were going to receive people who would struggle to fit into our society, but I am extremely impressed. Despite what we are calling a bad experience, Uganda is receiving back people with valuable skills,” he said.

He added that the government intends to identify highly skilled individuals and facilitate their involvement in training fellow Ugandans, while supporting others to establish businesses through existing government empowerment programmes.

“We shall ensure that those who are highly skilled are supported to teach others. Those who want to start businesses will receive assistance, and we are also organising them into a pool of skilled workers so that Ugandans can easily access their services,” he said.

The minister highlighted several government initiatives that will support the returnees, including the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and Emyooga.

He also urged the returnees to remain law-abiding citizens as they reintegrate into society.

“I warned them about lawlessness because South Africa has developed tendencies towards lawlessness. That is not something we are going to accommodate here,” Lt. Gen. Tumukunde said.

Expressing optimism about Uganda’s capacity to receive more citizens returning home, he said the government remains committed to welcoming all Ugandans who choose to return.

“Enjovu teremererwa masanga gaayo’ (An elephant is never burdened by its own tusks). We shall receive them. They are in a very good mood, very impressive, and they will receive certificates after completing this re-entry course,” he added.

The minister further observed that although reports indicate that about one million Ugandans are living in South Africa, only about 1,000 have so far returned under the first phase of the voluntary repatriation exercise.

“We need to be even more receptive to their return,” he said.

Speaking on Africa’s future, Lt. Gen. Tumukunde emphasised that the continent’s development must remain the responsibility of Africans.

“Either way, the business of developing Africa is ours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the NRM Chapter in South Africa, Mr. Luzige Isma, appealed to Ugandans still living in South Africa who wish to return home to remain calm and patient as the government prepares subsequent phases of the voluntary repatriation programme.

He urged them to stay safe and continue following official communication from the Government of Uganda.

The rehabilitation and ideological orientation programme at NALI Kyankwanzi is being coordinated by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps under the leadership of Commissioner Hellen Seku.

The day’s programme also featured presentations by the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Mr. Alan Kasujja, and the Uganda Police Force spokesperson, ACP Kituuma Rusoke, who guided the returnees on responsible citizenship, personal security, crime prevention, and the responsible use of social media as they prepare to reintegrate into Ugandan society.

The returnees are expected to complete the programme on Friday, July 17, 2026, during a pass-out ceremony to be presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who spearheaded the repatriation initiative following the recent xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The programme is designed to provide ideological orientation, facilitate the returnees’ successful reintegration into Ugandan society, and connect them with government programmes that promote employment, skills development, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation.