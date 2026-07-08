Benford Mokoatle, Executive Vice President at Gold Fields, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference.

Mokoatle's appointment reinforces AMW's commitment to bringing together leading industry figures to help shape discussions on the opportunities and challenges transforming Africa's mining sector. It also comes at a pivotal time for the continent's gold industry, as record gold prices and sustained central bank demand create favorable conditions for new project development and investment.

In his advisory role, Mokoatle will provide strategic guidance on the event's gold-focused agenda, engage with industry stakeholders and support participation from mining executives, investors and government leaders. His expertise will help ensure AMW delivers practical insights into the trends shaping Africa's gold industry while fostering partnerships that unlock new investment opportunities.

Taking place under the theme, “Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa's Full Mineral Value Chain” from October 14–16 in Cape Town, AMW will feature a dedicated Gold Forum examining the key opportunities and challenges across Africa's gold value chain. Discussions will focus on increasing production, advancing local beneficiation and supporting the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining.

With more than 21 years of mining experience, Mokoatle has held senior technical and operational leadership positions at Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti and De Beers. His expertise spans geology, mine management and operational excellence, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the operational and strategic priorities shaping Africa's gold industry.

At Gold Fields, Mokoatle plays a leading role in advancing the South Deep Mine in South Africa – one of the world's deepest and largest gold mines – as a cornerstone of the company's long-term growth strategy. Current initiatives include the South of Wrench development and renewable energy projects designed to improve operational efficiency while supporting Gold Fields' 2026 production guidance of 2.4 to 2.6 million ounces.

“Benford Mokoatle brings more than two decades of operational and leadership experience in Africa’s gold mining industry. His contribution will be instrumental in ensuring AMW 2026 delivers meaningful outcomes for the sector,” said Rachelle Kasongo, Event Director, AMW. “As African producers expand output to capitalize on strong global demand, his expertise will help shape the program and strengthen dialogue on the policies, partnerships and investment needed to support long-term growth.”