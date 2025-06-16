States must urgently deliver ambitious climate action by mapping out a just transition away from fossil fuels in all sectors to prevent even worse human rights harms around the world, Amnesty International said in a new briefing to mark the start of the Bonn Climate Conference which takes place between 16-26 June.

Despite the challenges posed by the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, increases in authoritarian practices globally and the growing environmental devastation of the escalating armed conflicts in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan and Ukraine, among others, it is not too late for states to find common ground and ramp up climate ambition for the planet and the rights of current and future generations.

In 2024, for the first time, the world breached the threshold of 1.5°C of global heating above pre-industrial levels. During the hottest year on record, wildfires ripped through Latin America, the Caribbean was hit by the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record, and parts of Central Europe were deluged with three months’ worth of rain in five days as the climate emergency worsened, driven by human activity and the continued burning of fossil fuels.

“The devastating new human rights harms resulting from climate change will escalate dramatically unless global heating is kept in check. More people will be driven deeper into poverty, lose their homes or suffer the effects of drought and food insecurity. Despite the deepening climate crisis, governments’ action to limit fossil fuel production and use has been wholly inadequate,” said Ann Harrison, Amnesty International’s Climate Justice Advisor.

“Governments are in thrall to fossil fuel companies which have sought to downplay climate harms and discredit climate science. States continue to provide subsidies to these companies, effectively incentivizing the continuation of the fossil fuel industry. Everyone has the right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment – but as the climate crisis intensifies, this right, and others, are under growing threat.”

Across the globe, unnatural disasters exacerbated by climate change, such as worsening droughts and severe floods, are damaging harvests and leading to food scarcity and water shortages, contributing to displacement, migration and conflict.

Protecting and listening to grassroots voices

Marginalized frontline and fence line communities that use fossil fuels the least continue to suffer some of the worst impacts of climate change. They include subsistence farmers, Indigenous Peoples and those living in low lying island states, threatened by rising sea levels and more powerful storms, or those living beside fossil fuel production and transport facilities.

For example, Pakistan contributes less than 1% of greenhouse gas emissions annually but is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate disasters. In a report published last month, Amnesty International documented how increasingly frequent floods and heatwaves are leading to preventable deaths, particularly among young children and older adults.

Despite the urgency of the climate crisis, those demanding action from the authorities are being harassed, stigmatized, attacked and criminalized. Around the world, environmental human rights defenders (EHRDs) are risking their lives and liberty for defending their lands and communities’ right to a healthy environment, such as the Warriors for the Amazon in Ecuador.

The conference is an opportunity to spotlight the situation in COP29 host Azerbaijan, where environmental human rights defender Anar Mammadli and journalist Nargiz Absalamova who reported on environmental issues remain behind bars. Other journalists who reported on the human rights situation including during COP29 were arrested afterwards in apparent reprisals. Brazil, the host of COP30, is one of the most dangerous countries for EHRDs, who face killings, violence, threats and stigmatization for their work.

“The voices, views, knowledge and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples, frontline and fence line communities and human rights defenders must be incorporated into climate policies, plans and action,” said Ann Harrison.

“Once again, we have heard reports of limited badges and visa problems for those from the majority world wishing to attend the conference in Bonn. Nor are the COP Host Country Agreements – a key tool that must be strengthened to ensure freedom of expression and peaceful assembly for participants – available publicly as a matter of routine.”

Climate finance must be addressed

Amnesty International is also calling for states to tackle climate finance. Currently, lower-income countries are paying more in debt repayments than they are receiving as climate finance from high-income countries.

High income historically high emitting countries are most responsible for climate change, yet continue to shirk their obligations to provide climate finance to lower income countries to cut emissions and to help communities to adapt to climate change, as well as providing reparations for loss and damage, which could ease the burden in countries suffering climate harms.

“Taxing fossil fuel companies, corporate windfall profits and high net worth individuals, as well as ending subsidies and investments in fossil fuels and ending global tax abuses, could raise over USD 3 trillion per year which could go a huge way towards the cost of tackling climate change,” said Ann Harrison.

Huge changes need to be made

The Bonn Climate Conference is a key preparatory moment for the annual UN Climate Conference, which takes place as COP30 later this year in Brazil – a country that wants to publicly lead a message of global environmental protection. Yet, internally some of its institutions are taking actions contrary to this agenda, including requiring less stringent licensing for environmentally destructive projects and expanding fossil fuel production.

“If climate change is to be taken seriously and to keep global warming below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, we need to see concrete progress with clear timelines towards massively scaled-up needs-based climate finance, particularly for adaptation and loss and damage, in the form of grants, not loans, with those most responsible for emissions contributing the most,” said Ann Harrison.

Amnesty International is calling for states commit to a full, fast, fair and funded fossil fuel phase out through just transitions across all sectors, without relying on risky and unproven technologies or offsets that do not lead to genuine emissions reductions. It is also calling for inclusive discussions around climate change, involving the people most affected by it, and ensuring they can meaningfully access these high-level negotiations without discrimination.