The inaugural Global SME Ministerial Meeting opened today, marking a milestone in recognizing small and medium-sized enterprises as a key constituency in global trade.

The high-level event is co-hosted by the South African Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), with main events taking place on 23-24 July. The Ministerial was preceded by the Trade Promotion Organizations Leadership Dialogue on 22 July, in which heads of national trade promotion organizations developed strategies to better engage with SME ministers to bring the voice of small business into policymaking.

More than 700 delegates from more than 60 countries are participating in the Ministerial, including ministers, heads of delegation, heads of national trade promotion organizations, business leaders and entrepreneurs. Ministerial-level delegates convened from across the world, from Bangladesh to Brazil, from Cameroon to Costa Rica, from Senegal to Switzerland, from the United Arab Emirates to the United Kingdom.

In her welcome remarks, South African Minister of Small Business Development Stella Tembisa Ndabeni said: ‘Let this Ministerial Meeting mark the beginning of a bold new global compact for MSME development; one that expands access to markets, unlocks affordable finance, accelerates digital inclusion, and ensures that women, youth and underserved communities are not spectators, but architects of economic transformation.’

She added: ‘Let us commit to practical, measurable actions that position MSMEs as central pillars of resilience, innovation and sustainability. Let us work towards a global enabling ecosystem, where no entrepreneur is left behind because of where they live, how much they earn, or who they are.’

In her welcome remarks, ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: ‘Now, this Ministerial is no talk shop. This is no place for posturing or politics. This is a space for us to marshal our collective knowledge and our energy and find solutions across the three areas that will bring the benefits of trade within reach of more SMEs: access to finance, digital transformation and green competitiveness.’

Addressing ministerial-level delegates, she said: ‘When you go back to your capitals, your ministries, your cabinet meetings and your meetings with heads of state and government, you’ll be taking back with you concrete solutions, with the evidence to back them up.’

Expected outcomes include the endorsement of a call-to-action in which countries align on the three main areas that will harness the development of SMEs—access to finance, digital transformation and green competitiveness —and develop a roadmap for future Ministerial Meetings to take place every two years, to ensure discussions produce outcomes for countries.

