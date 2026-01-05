The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 (https://LibyaSummit.com), taking place in Tripoli from January 24-26, continues to attract a broad cross-section of international and regional companies aligned with Libya’s upstream growth, infrastructure modernization and economic revitalization agenda. The event has confirmed (Kellogg Brown&Root) KBR , TGS, Bharat Tanks&Vessels (BTV), Go Gas Holding, Regus and SIXT as Bronze Sponsors, underscoring strong private-sector engagement as Libya accelerates toward its production and investment targets.

The participation of these companies reflects growing confidence in Libya’s reform-driven energy strategy, which combines aggressive upstream expansion with renewed focus on gas monetization, logistics, infrastructure and investor enablement. Together, the Bronze Sponsors represent the technical depth, advisory expertise and operational support required to translate policy momentum into executable projects.

Global engineering and advisory firm KBR brings decades of experience in Libya, spanning upstream engineering, infrastructure planning and government advisory services. As a strategic partner to Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) (https://apo-opa.co/3Ll9nLh), KBR is providing feasibility studies, technical reviews and project delivery frameworks across oil, gas, power and infrastructure. Its long-standing footprint positions KBR as a key enabler of Libya’s next investment cycle.

Energy data and intelligence company TGS supports Libya’s upstream revival through advanced subsurface analytics and seismic data coverage. With one of the world’s largest energy data libraries, TGS provides 2D and 3D seismic datasets that help governments and operators de-risk exploration and accelerate decision-making, particularly relevant as Libya opens new acreage across the Sirte, Murzuq and Ghadames basins.

India-based BTV joins LEES 2026 as Libya prioritizes midstream and downstream infrastructure upgrades. Specializing in ASME-certified pressure vessels, LPG spheres, cryogenic tanks and transport equipment, BTV is positioned to support storage and distribution systems for LNG, LPG, ammonia and emerging fuels. Its capabilities align with Libya’s need to modernize fuel logistics while preparing for future energy vectors such as hydrogen and CO₂ handling.

Go Gas Holding, a regional energy company active in Libya’s gas value chain, reflects the growing emphasis on gas capture, domestic supply and downstream infrastructure. As Libya advances projects at Waha, Bouri and the Western Libya Gas Project, Go Gas’ focus on distribution and logistics complements national efforts to improve power generation and reduce flaring.

Beyond energy operations, Regus and SIXT support the broader investment ecosystem. Regus provides flexible office infrastructure in Tripoli, enabling international firms to establish rapid local presence, while SIXT – operating through its Libyan franchise – delivers secure mobility solutions for executives, project teams and summit delegates.

“The participation of these Bronze Sponsors reflects the depth and diversity of expertise required to support Libya’s energy resurgence, from upstream advisory and data to infrastructure, logistics and investor enablement. Their engagement at LEES 2026 underscores growing international confidence in Libya’s reform agenda and the opportunities emerging across the entire energy value chain,” states James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital&Power.

Together, the Bronze Sponsors reinforce LEES 2026’s role as a convergence point for operators, service providers and investors shaping Libya’s energy and economic future.